Oxford University Removes May Portrait From ‘Wall of Women’

Last week Oxford University’s Geography department unveiled its ‘Wall of Women’, a new collection of portraits celebrating female graduates who went onto become leaders in their fields, including one Theresa May.

“We’re keen to celebrate the successes of our women students and staff as much as those of men. From a medal-winning Olympian to a Prime Minister, the portraits aim to inspire the next generation of women geographers to aim high in their future careers,” the university said.

Not for long. Following a protest by left-wing students – they even set up a Twitter account to campaign against the PM’s inclusion – the portrait of May has now been removed. Sad.

UPDATE: Eagle-eyed Gabriel Pogrund notes that on the left of the photo, and not the subject of any protest, is the Marxist geographer Doreen Massey, who was an adviser to the Chavez regime in Venezuela (and a friend of Jeremy Corbyn).

UPDATE II: Via Cherwell, this was the students’ protest against the May portrait before it was taken down: “Let in every refugee, throw the Tories in the sea”. They report the protesters said of May: “She is a contentious figure in a department with many EU citizens and decolonial scholars”.

UPDATE III: Victory!

Tags: ,
People:
May 8, 2018 at 2:55 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris to the Mail on May’s customs partnership:

“If you have the new customs partnership, you have a crazy system whereby you end up collecting the tariffs on behalf of the EU at the U.K. frontier. If the EU decides to impose punitive tariffs on something the U.K. wants to bring in cheaply, there’s nothing you can do. That’s not taking back control of your trade policy, it’s not taking back control of your laws, it’s not taking back control of your borders and it’s actually not taking back control of your money either, because tariffs would get paid centrally back to Brussels.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Bercow Welcomes Vaz Back from Illness Bercow Welcomes Vaz Back from Illness
Victory: Oxford Will Put May Portrait Back Up Victory: Oxford Will Put May Portrait Back Up
£10,000 Bribe for 25-Year-Olds Would Cost £8 Billion Per Year £10,000 Bribe for 25-Year-Olds Would Cost £8 Billion Per Year
684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs 684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs
“If This Pattern Was Repeated Across the Country” “If This Pattern Was Repeated Across the Country”
Adonis Tweets Then Deletes Racist Cartoon Adonis Tweets Then Deletes Racist Cartoon
Blunkett on “the Corbyn Revolution” Blunkett on “the Corbyn Revolution”
Local Government Seats Totals Local Government Seats Totals
WATCH: Matt Zarb Wears Trump MAGA Hat WATCH: Matt Zarb Wears Trump MAGA Hat
Humiliation for Owen Jones Humiliation for Owen Jones
Former Black Rod: Bercow Unfit For Public Office Former Black Rod: Bercow Unfit For Public Office
Roll Call of Suspended Candidates Roll Call of Suspended Candidates
Sketch: Busting The Corbyn Clip Crap Sketch: Busting The Corbyn Clip Crap
Does Osborne Want to Be Mayor of London? Does Osborne Want to Be Mayor of London?
Tories on Three Line Whip Against Windrush Transparency Tories on Three Line Whip Against Windrush Transparency
8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership 8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership
Bercow Bullying Victim: I Was Paid £85,000 To Stay Silent Bercow Bullying Victim: I Was Paid £85,000 To Stay Silent
Labour Activists Brand First BAME Home Secretary “Coconut” and “Uncle Tom” Labour Activists Brand First BAME Home Secretary “Coconut” and “Uncle Tom”
Labour Candidate Ranted About “Jew Propaganda” Labour Candidate Ranted About “Jew Propaganda”