Oxford University Removes May Portrait From ‘Wall of Women’

Last week Oxford University’s Geography department unveiled its ‘Wall of Women’, a new collection of portraits celebrating female graduates who went onto become leaders in their fields, including one Theresa May.

“We’re keen to celebrate the successes of our women students and staff as much as those of men. From a medal-winning Olympian to a Prime Minister, the portraits aim to inspire the next generation of women geographers to aim high in their future careers,” the university said.

Not for long. Following a protest by left-wing students – they even set up a Twitter account to campaign against the PM’s inclusion – the portrait of May has now been removed. Sad.

UPDATE: Eagle-eyed Gabriel Pogrund notes that on the left of the photo, and not the subject of any protest, is the Marxist geographer Doreen Massey, who was an adviser to the Chavez regime in Venezuela (and a friend of Jeremy Corbyn).

UPDATE II: Via Cherwell, this was the students’ protest against the May portrait before it was taken down: “Let in every refugee, throw the Tories in the sea”. They report the protesters said of May: “She is a contentious figure in a department with many EU citizens and decolonial scholars”.

UPDATE III: Victory!