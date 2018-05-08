Named: 247 Lords Who Voted to Keep Us In Single Market

Theres are the 2 bishops, 17 Tories, 50 crossbenchers, 83 Labour, 84 LibDem and 11 other peers who voted to overturn the referendum result and keep the UK in the single market tonight. More than a few voting to protect their EU pensions. This is the 13th time the unelected House of Lords has voted to try to wreck Brexit. Reform badly needed.

Bishops

Ely, Bishop

Leeds, Bishop

Conservative

Altmann, Baroness

Arbuthnot of Edrom, Lord

Bowness, Lord

Cooper of Windrush, Lord

Cormack, Lord

Green of Hurstpierpoint, Lord

Hailsham, Viscount

Heseltine, Lord

Inglewood, Lord

McGregor-Smith, Baroness

Northbrook, Lord

Patten of Barnes, Lord

Prior of Brampton, Lord

Tugendhat, Lord

Verma, Baroness

Wellington, Duke

Wheatcroft, Baroness

Crossbench

Best, Lord

Bilimoria, Lord

Birt, Lord

Boothroyd, Baroness

Brown of Cambridge, Baroness

Butler-Sloss, Baroness

Clancarty, Earl

Coussins, Baroness

D’Souza, Baroness

Dykes, Lord

Falkland, Viscount

Freyberg, Lord

Greengross, Baroness

Grey-Thompson, Baroness

Hameed, Lord

Hannay of Chiswick, Lord

Harries of Pentregarth, Lord

Haskins, Lord

Hollins, Baroness

Howe of Idlicote, Baroness

Hylton, Lord

Janvrin, Lord

Kerr of Kinlochard, Lord

Kerslake, Lord

Listowel, Earl

Lisvane, Lord

Loomba, Lord

Masham of Ilton, Baroness

Mitchell, Lord

Morgan of Drefelin, Baroness

Neuberger, Baroness

O’Donnell, Lord

O’Neill of Bengarve, Baroness

Ouseley, Lord

Prashar, Baroness

Rees of Ludlow, Lord

Richardson of Calow, Baroness

Ricketts, Lord

Russell of Liverpool, Lord

Sandwich, Earl

Somerset, Duke

St John of Bletso, Lord

Stern of Brentford, Lord

Stern, Baroness

Valentine, Baroness

Warner, Lord

Watkins of Tavistock, Baroness

Waverley, Viscount

Wilson of Dinton, Lord

Young of Hornsey, Baroness

Labour

Adams of Craigielea, Baroness

Adonis, Lord

Alli, Lord

Anderson of Swansea, Lord

Andrews, Baroness

Armstrong of Hill Top, Baroness

Bach, Lord

Bakewell, Baroness

Berkeley, Lord

Bradley, Lord

Bragg, Lord

Brennan, Lord

Brooke of Alverthorpe, Lord

Browne of Ladyton, Lord

Carter of Coles, Lord

Cashman, Lord

Chandos, Viscount

Corston, Baroness

Crawley, Baroness

Cunningham of Felling, Lord

Darzi of Denham, Lord

Davies of Stamford, Lord

Desai, Lord

Drayson, Lord

Dubs, Lord

Elder, Lord

Evans of Watford, Lord

Faulkner of Worcester, Lord

Foulkes of Cumnock, Lord

Giddens, Lord

Golding, Baroness

Gordon of Strathblane, Lord

Hain, Lord

Hanworth, Viscount

Haskel, Lord

Haworth, Lord

Henig, Baroness

Hunt of Chesterton, Lord

Jay of Paddington, Baroness

Judd, Lord

Kennedy of The Shaws, Baroness

Kinnock of Holyhead, Baroness

Kinnock, Lord

Knight of Weymouth, Lord

Lawrence of Clarendon, Baroness

Layard, Lord

Levy, Lord

Liddell of Coatdyke, Baroness

Liddle, Lord

Lister of Burtersett, Baroness

Livermore, Lord

Mandelson, Lord

Massey of Darwen, Baroness

Maxton, Lord

McDonagh, Baroness

Mendelsohn, Lord

Morgan of Huyton, Baroness

Morgan, Lord

Morris of Handsworth, Lord

Morris of Yardley, Baroness

Nye, Baroness

Pendry, Lord

Pitkeathley, Baroness

Puttnam, Lord

Quin, Baroness

Ramsay of Cartvale, Baroness

Reid of Cardowan, Lord

Rogers of Riverside, Lord

Rooker, Lord

Royall of Blaisdon, Baroness

Sawyer, Lord

Smith of Leigh, Lord

Snape, Lord

Soley, Lord

Stone of Blackheath, Lord

Tomlinson, Lord

Triesman, Lord

Turnberg, Lord

Watts, Lord

Whitaker, Baroness

Woolmer of Leeds, Lord

Young of Norwood Green, Lord

Young of Old Scone, Baroness

Liberal Democrat

Addington, Lord

Allan of Hallam, Lord

Ashdown of Norton-sub-Hamdon, Lord

Bakewell of Hardington Mandeville, Baroness

Barker, Baroness

Beith, Lord

Benjamin, Baroness

Bonham-Carter of Yarnbury, Baroness

Bowles of Berkhamsted, Baroness

Bradshaw, Lord

Brinton, Baroness

Bruce of Bennachie, Lord

Burnett, Lord

Burt of Solihull, Baroness

Campbell of Pittenweem, Lord

Clement-Jones, Lord

Cotter, Lord

Doocey, Baroness

Featherstone, Baroness

Foster of Bath, Lord

Fox, Lord

Garden of Frognal, Baroness

German, Lord

Goddard of Stockport, Lord

Greaves, Lord

Grender, Baroness

Hamwee, Baroness

Harris of Richmond, Baroness

Humphreys, Baroness

Hussain, Lord

Hussein-Ece, Baroness

Janke, Baroness

Jolly, Baroness

Jones of Cheltenham, Lord

Kirkwood of Kirkhope, Lord

Kramer, Baroness

Lee of Trafford, Lord

Ludford, Baroness

Maddock, Baroness

Marks of Henley-on-Thames, Lord

McNally, Lord

Miller of Chilthorne Domer, Baroness

Newby, Lord

Northover, Baroness

Paddick, Lord

Palmer of Childs Hill, Lord

Parminter, Baroness

Pinnock, Baroness

Purvis of Tweed, Lord

Randerson, Baroness

Razzall, Lord

Redesdale, Lord

Rennard, Lord

Roberts of Llandudno, Lord

Rodgers of Quarry Bank, Lord

Scott of Needham Market, Baroness

Scriven, Lord

Sharkey, Lord

Sheehan, Baroness

Shipley, Lord

Shutt of Greetland, Lord

Smith of Newnham, Baroness

Steel of Aikwood, Lord

Stephen, Lord

Stoneham of Droxford, Lord

Storey, Lord

Strasburger, Lord

Stunell, Lord

Suttie, Baroness

Taverne, Lord

Teverson, Lord

Thomas of Gresford, Lord

Thornhill, Baroness

Thurso, Viscount

Tope, Lord

Tyler of Enfield, Baroness

Tyler, Lord

Vallance of Tummel, Lord

Wallace of Saltaire, Lord

Wallace of Tankerness, Lord

Walmsley, Baroness

Watson of Richmond, Lord

Willis of Knaresborough, Lord

Wrigglesworth, Lord

Other

Ahmed, Lord

Blackstone, Baroness

Cavendish of Little Venice, Baroness

Davies of Abersoch, Lord

Eatwell, Lord

Jones of Moulsecoomb, Baroness

Oakeshott of Seagrove Bay, Lord

Patel of Bradford, Lord

Smith of Finsbury, Lord

Tonge, Baroness

Wigley, Lord