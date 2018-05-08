Named: 247 Lords Who Voted to Keep Us In Single Market

Theres are the 2 bishops, 17 Tories, 50 crossbenchers, 83 Labour, 84 LibDem and 11 other peers who voted to overturn the referendum result and keep the UK in the single market tonight. More than a few voting to protect their EU pensions. This is the 13th time the unelected House of Lords has voted to try to wreck Brexit. Reform badly needed.
Bishops
Ely, Bishop
Leeds, Bishop
Conservative
Altmann, Baroness
Arbuthnot of Edrom, Lord
Bowness, Lord
Cooper of Windrush, Lord
Cormack, Lord
Green of Hurstpierpoint, Lord
Hailsham, Viscount
Heseltine, Lord
Inglewood, Lord
McGregor-Smith, Baroness
Northbrook, Lord
Patten of Barnes, Lord
Prior of Brampton, Lord
Tugendhat, Lord
Verma, Baroness
Wellington, Duke
Wheatcroft, Baroness
Crossbench
Best, Lord
Bilimoria, Lord
Birt, Lord
Boothroyd, Baroness
Brown of Cambridge, Baroness
Butler-Sloss, Baroness
Clancarty, Earl
Coussins, Baroness
D’Souza, Baroness
Dykes, Lord
Falkland, Viscount
Freyberg, Lord
Greengross, Baroness
Grey-Thompson, Baroness
Hameed, Lord
Hannay of Chiswick, Lord
Harries of Pentregarth, Lord
Haskins, Lord
Hollins, Baroness
Howe of Idlicote, Baroness
Hylton, Lord
Janvrin, Lord
Kerr of Kinlochard, Lord
Kerslake, Lord
Listowel, Earl
Lisvane, Lord
Loomba, Lord
Masham of Ilton, Baroness
Mitchell, Lord
Morgan of Drefelin, Baroness
Neuberger, Baroness
O’Donnell, Lord
O’Neill of Bengarve, Baroness
Ouseley, Lord
Prashar, Baroness
Rees of Ludlow, Lord
Richardson of Calow, Baroness
Ricketts, Lord
Russell of Liverpool, Lord
Sandwich, Earl
Somerset, Duke
St John of Bletso, Lord
Stern of Brentford, Lord
Stern, Baroness
Valentine, Baroness
Warner, Lord
Watkins of Tavistock, Baroness
Waverley, Viscount
Wilson of Dinton, Lord
Young of Hornsey, Baroness
Labour
Adams of Craigielea, Baroness
Adonis, Lord
Alli, Lord
Anderson of Swansea, Lord
Andrews, Baroness
Armstrong of Hill Top, Baroness
Bach, Lord
Bakewell, Baroness
Berkeley, Lord
Bradley, Lord
Bragg, Lord
Brennan, Lord
Brooke of Alverthorpe, Lord
Browne of Ladyton, Lord
Carter of Coles, Lord
Cashman, Lord
Chandos, Viscount
Corston, Baroness
Crawley, Baroness
Cunningham of Felling, Lord
Darzi of Denham, Lord
Davies of Stamford, Lord
Desai, Lord
Drayson, Lord
Dubs, Lord
Elder, Lord
Evans of Watford, Lord
Faulkner of Worcester, Lord
Foulkes of Cumnock, Lord
Giddens, Lord
Golding, Baroness
Gordon of Strathblane, Lord
Hain, Lord
Hanworth, Viscount
Haskel, Lord
Haworth, Lord
Henig, Baroness
Hunt of Chesterton, Lord
Jay of Paddington, Baroness
Judd, Lord
Kennedy of The Shaws, Baroness
Kinnock of Holyhead, Baroness
Kinnock, Lord
Knight of Weymouth, Lord
Lawrence of Clarendon, Baroness
Layard, Lord
Levy, Lord
Liddell of Coatdyke, Baroness
Liddle, Lord
Lister of Burtersett, Baroness
Livermore, Lord
Mandelson, Lord
Massey of Darwen, Baroness
Maxton, Lord
McDonagh, Baroness
Mendelsohn, Lord
Morgan of Huyton, Baroness
Morgan, Lord
Morris of Handsworth, Lord
Morris of Yardley, Baroness
Nye, Baroness
Pendry, Lord
Pitkeathley, Baroness
Puttnam, Lord
Quin, Baroness
Ramsay of Cartvale, Baroness
Reid of Cardowan, Lord
Rogers of Riverside, Lord
Rooker, Lord
Royall of Blaisdon, Baroness
Sawyer, Lord
Smith of Leigh, Lord
Snape, Lord
Soley, Lord
Stone of Blackheath, Lord
Tomlinson, Lord
Triesman, Lord
Turnberg, Lord
Watts, Lord
Whitaker, Baroness
Woolmer of Leeds, Lord
Young of Norwood Green, Lord
Young of Old Scone, Baroness
Liberal Democrat
Addington, Lord
Allan of Hallam, Lord
Ashdown of Norton-sub-Hamdon, Lord
Bakewell of Hardington Mandeville, Baroness
Barker, Baroness
Beith, Lord
Benjamin, Baroness
Bonham-Carter of Yarnbury, Baroness
Bowles of Berkhamsted, Baroness
Bradshaw, Lord
Brinton, Baroness
Bruce of Bennachie, Lord
Burnett, Lord
Burt of Solihull, Baroness
Campbell of Pittenweem, Lord
Clement-Jones, Lord
Cotter, Lord
Doocey, Baroness
Featherstone, Baroness
Foster of Bath, Lord
Fox, Lord
Garden of Frognal, Baroness
German, Lord
Goddard of Stockport, Lord
Greaves, Lord
Grender, Baroness
Hamwee, Baroness
Harris of Richmond, Baroness
Humphreys, Baroness
Hussain, Lord
Hussein-Ece, Baroness
Janke, Baroness
Jolly, Baroness
Jones of Cheltenham, Lord
Kirkwood of Kirkhope, Lord
Kramer, Baroness
Lee of Trafford, Lord
Ludford, Baroness
Maddock, Baroness
Marks of Henley-on-Thames, Lord
McNally, Lord
Miller of Chilthorne Domer, Baroness
Newby, Lord
Northover, Baroness
Paddick, Lord
Palmer of Childs Hill, Lord
Parminter, Baroness
Pinnock, Baroness
Purvis of Tweed, Lord
Randerson, Baroness
Razzall, Lord
Redesdale, Lord
Rennard, Lord
Roberts of Llandudno, Lord
Rodgers of Quarry Bank, Lord
Scott of Needham Market, Baroness
Scriven, Lord
Sharkey, Lord
Sheehan, Baroness
Shipley, Lord
Shutt of Greetland, Lord
Smith of Newnham, Baroness
Steel of Aikwood, Lord
Stephen, Lord
Stoneham of Droxford, Lord
Storey, Lord
Strasburger, Lord
Stunell, Lord
Suttie, Baroness
Taverne, Lord
Teverson, Lord
Thomas of Gresford, Lord
Thornhill, Baroness
Thurso, Viscount
Tope, Lord
Tyler of Enfield, Baroness
Tyler, Lord
Vallance of Tummel, Lord
Wallace of Saltaire, Lord
Wallace of Tankerness, Lord
Walmsley, Baroness
Watson of Richmond, Lord
Willis of Knaresborough, Lord
Wrigglesworth, Lord
Other
Ahmed, Lord
Blackstone, Baroness
Cavendish of Little Venice, Baroness
Davies of Abersoch, Lord
Eatwell, Lord
Jones of Moulsecoomb, Baroness
Oakeshott of Seagrove Bay, Lord
Patel of Bradford, Lord
Smith of Finsbury, Lord
Tonge, Baroness
Wigley, Lord