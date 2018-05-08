Labour NEC Make Jewish Members Stand Outside Room During Anti-Semitism Meeting

A total shambles at the Labour NEC working group meeting on anti-Semitism this afternoon. First, they uninvited Adam Langleben of the Jewish Labour Movement, the Barnet councillor who lost his seat last week and has since been critical of Corbyn. Labour rather unbelievably claimed his invitation was a “misunderstanding” and shouldn’t have been sent out in the first place. A second JLM colleague of Langleben was also uninvited.

The JLM understandably decided to attend the meeting anyway – you’d have thought the main Jewish group in the Labour Party should be present at the NEC meeting on anti-Semitism, after all. They were banned from entering and made to stand outside:

We’ve arrived to attend @UKLabour’s NEC working group on antisemitism as “The Working Group have agreed to invite you to attend their next meeting & contribute to their discussion on this issue”. We await to see if the Jewish affiliate of 99 years will be allowed in the room — JewishLabourMovement (@JewishLabour) May 8, 2018

Having been asked to wait by the receptionist, we’ve now been waiting for 50 minutes whilst the Labour Party discuss combatting antisemitism without us. https://t.co/HthueipReZ — JewishLabourMovement (@JewishLabour) May 8, 2018

To my great disappointment the Labour NEC Working Group on Antisemitism have been meeting for one hour now. We, @JewishLabour, have been waiting patiently for an hour. We will not be allowed in. They are discussing antisemitism without the only Jewish affiliate. — Adam Langleben 🇪🇺 (@adamlangleben) May 8, 2018

Labour: a party with no room for Jews…

UPDATE: Labour source:

“Jennie Formby has written to Adam Langleben to clarify that the invitation was only extended to people with a role in Labour’s disciplinary process. Peter Mason has first-hand experience of our processes and his invitation was in that capacity, not as National Secretary of the Jewish Labour Movement. An invitation had already been sent to the Jewish Labour Movement for a separate meeting with Jennie Formby to discuss combatting antisemitism.”