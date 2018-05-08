Labour NEC Make Jewish Members Stand Outside Room During Anti-Semitism Meeting

A total shambles at the Labour NEC working group meeting on anti-Semitism this afternoon. First, they uninvited Adam Langleben of the Jewish Labour Movement, the Barnet councillor who lost his seat last week and has since been critical of Corbyn. Labour rather unbelievably claimed his invitation was a “misunderstanding” and shouldn’t have been sent out in the first place. A second JLM colleague of Langleben was also uninvited.

The JLM understandably decided to attend the meeting anyway – you’d have thought the main Jewish group in the Labour Party should be present at the NEC meeting on anti-Semitism, after all. They were banned from entering and made to stand outside:

Labour: a party with no room for Jews…

UPDATE: Labour source:

“Jennie Formby has written to Adam Langleben to clarify that the invitation was only extended to people with a role in Labour’s disciplinary process. Peter Mason has first-hand experience of our processes and his invitation was in that capacity, not as National Secretary of the Jewish Labour Movement. An invitation had already been sent to the Jewish Labour Movement for a separate meeting with Jennie Formby to discuss combatting antisemitism.”

Tags: , ,
People:
May 8, 2018 at 5:37 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris to the Mail on May’s customs partnership:

“If you have the new customs partnership, you have a crazy system whereby you end up collecting the tariffs on behalf of the EU at the U.K. frontier. If the EU decides to impose punitive tariffs on something the U.K. wants to bring in cheaply, there’s nothing you can do. That’s not taking back control of your trade policy, it’s not taking back control of your laws, it’s not taking back control of your borders and it’s actually not taking back control of your money either, because tariffs would get paid centrally back to Brussels.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Bercow Welcomes Vaz Back from Illness Bercow Welcomes Vaz Back from Illness
Victory: Oxford Will Put May Portrait Back Up Victory: Oxford Will Put May Portrait Back Up
£10,000 Bribe for 25-Year-Olds Would Cost £8 Billion Per Year £10,000 Bribe for 25-Year-Olds Would Cost £8 Billion Per Year
684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs 684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs
“If This Pattern Was Repeated Across the Country” “If This Pattern Was Repeated Across the Country”
Adonis Tweets Then Deletes Racist Cartoon Adonis Tweets Then Deletes Racist Cartoon
Blunkett on “the Corbyn Revolution” Blunkett on “the Corbyn Revolution”
Local Government Seats Totals Local Government Seats Totals
WATCH: Matt Zarb Wears Trump MAGA Hat WATCH: Matt Zarb Wears Trump MAGA Hat
Humiliation for Owen Jones Humiliation for Owen Jones
Former Black Rod: Bercow Unfit For Public Office Former Black Rod: Bercow Unfit For Public Office
Roll Call of Suspended Candidates Roll Call of Suspended Candidates
Sketch: Busting The Corbyn Clip Crap Sketch: Busting The Corbyn Clip Crap
Does Osborne Want to Be Mayor of London? Does Osborne Want to Be Mayor of London?
Tories on Three Line Whip Against Windrush Transparency Tories on Three Line Whip Against Windrush Transparency
8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership 8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership
Bercow Bullying Victim: I Was Paid £85,000 To Stay Silent Bercow Bullying Victim: I Was Paid £85,000 To Stay Silent
Labour Activists Brand First BAME Home Secretary “Coconut” and “Uncle Tom” Labour Activists Brand First BAME Home Secretary “Coconut” and “Uncle Tom”
Labour Candidate Ranted About “Jew Propaganda” Labour Candidate Ranted About “Jew Propaganda”