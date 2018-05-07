Rich’s Monday Morning View

Tags:
People: /
May 7, 2018 at 10:20 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Blunkett says

“…the Corbyn revolution is the dog that refused to bark. The party I have worked for all my life catastrophically failed to win targets such as Barnet, where voters, at least in part, turned away from Labour in droves because of the anti-Semitism furore. Outside London the picture was worse, with disastrous performances in Dudley, Derby and elsewhere.  Election expert Professor Sir John Curtice pointed out there had actually been a swing to the Conservatives from Labour. Yet according to the leadership’s advance publicity, this was an election in which the Corbyn-supporting Momentum group was supposed to deliver grassroots campaigning and a seismic political breakthrough. How telling that one of Labour’s few success stories, in Plymouth, happened precisely because local activists insisted on running their own campaign and told Momentum to stay away. The lesson to be learned is simple and obvious: Corbyn’s project is leading the party away from victory.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Blunkett on “the Corbyn Revolution” Blunkett on “the Corbyn Revolution”
Local Government Seats Totals Local Government Seats Totals
WATCH: Matt Zarb Wears Trump MAGA Hat WATCH: Matt Zarb Wears Trump MAGA Hat
Humiliation for Owen Jones Humiliation for Owen Jones
Former Black Rod: Bercow Unfit For Public Office Former Black Rod: Bercow Unfit For Public Office
Roll Call of Suspended Candidates Roll Call of Suspended Candidates
Sketch: Busting The Corbyn Clip Crap Sketch: Busting The Corbyn Clip Crap
Does Osborne Want to Be Mayor of London? Does Osborne Want to Be Mayor of London?
Tories on Three Line Whip Against Windrush Transparency Tories on Three Line Whip Against Windrush Transparency
8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership 8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership
Bercow Bullying Victim: I Was Paid £85,000 To Stay Silent Bercow Bullying Victim: I Was Paid £85,000 To Stay Silent
Labour Activists Brand First BAME Home Secretary “Coconut” and “Uncle Tom” Labour Activists Brand First BAME Home Secretary “Coconut” and “Uncle Tom”
Labour Candidate Ranted About “Jew Propaganda” Labour Candidate Ranted About “Jew Propaganda”
British Virgin Islands Accuse Hypocritical Hodge of “Colonialism” British Virgin Islands Accuse Hypocritical Hodge of “Colonialism”
Labour Won’t Sack Frontbencher Who Voted For Second Referendum Labour Won’t Sack Frontbencher Who Voted For Second Referendum
Woodcock Suspended Woodcock Suspended
LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler
Profundity of The Punditry: Rudd Edition Profundity of The Punditry: Rudd Edition
Sajid Javid: New Home Secretary Sajid Javid: New Home Secretary