Tories Won’t Kick Out Pendle Racist Joke Councillor

Are young people ashamed to be a Conservative? @Sophyridgesky asks Conservative Party Chairman @BrandonLewis if the Party has an image problem pic.twitter.com/snj960wIWI
— Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) 6 May 2018
Confusing message from the Tories this morning over the Pendle councillor who was re-instated therefore securing a majority despite having been suspended for posting a racist joke online. On Sky Party Chairman Brandon Lewis said he would look at the case again, noting the councillor had been through “diversity training” and served her punishment. But Greg Clark, over on BBC One, said she had no place in the party “if those are her views.” Accusing Labour of racism has been the Tories’ main attack recently. Trust them to throw it away…
UPDATE: Pendle Tories said:
“In June last year Rosemary Carroll was suspended from the Conservative Party for three months over a post made on social media. The post was shared in error but Rosemary fully accepted the potential upset caused and sincerely apologized. Having served her suspension period she re-joined the party and completed additional diversity training.”