Tories Won’t Kick Out Pendle Racist Joke Councillor

Confusing message from the Tories this morning over the Pendle councillor who was re-instated therefore securing a majority despite having been suspended for posting a racist joke online. On Sky Party Chairman Brandon Lewis said he would look at the case again, noting the councillor had been through “diversity training” and served her punishment. But Greg Clark, over on BBC One, said she had no place in the party “if those are her views.” Accusing Labour of racism has been the Tories’ main attack recently. Trust them to throw it away…

UPDATE: Pendle Tories said:

“In June last year Rosemary Carroll was suspended from the Conservative Party for three months over a post made on social media. The post was shared in error but Rosemary fully accepted the potential upset caused and sincerely apologized. Having served her suspension period she re-joined the party and completed additional diversity training.”

Tags: ,
People: /
May 6, 2018 at 12:26 pm


Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Tory chairman Brandon Lewis has a new soundbite ahead of polling day, warning if you vote Labour you’ll end up

“with the Bolsheviks in charge of your bins…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Local Government Seats Totals Local Government Seats Totals
WATCH: Matt Zarb Wears Trump MAGA Hat WATCH: Matt Zarb Wears Trump MAGA Hat
Humiliation for Owen Jones Humiliation for Owen Jones
Former Black Rod: Bercow Unfit For Public Office Former Black Rod: Bercow Unfit For Public Office
Roll Call of Suspended Candidates Roll Call of Suspended Candidates
Sketch: Busting The Corbyn Clip Crap Sketch: Busting The Corbyn Clip Crap
Does Osborne Want to Be Mayor of London? Does Osborne Want to Be Mayor of London?
Tories on Three Line Whip Against Windrush Transparency Tories on Three Line Whip Against Windrush Transparency
8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership 8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership
Bercow Bullying Victim: I Was Paid £85,000 To Stay Silent Bercow Bullying Victim: I Was Paid £85,000 To Stay Silent
Labour Activists Brand First BAME Home Secretary “Coconut” and “Uncle Tom” Labour Activists Brand First BAME Home Secretary “Coconut” and “Uncle Tom”
Labour Candidate Ranted About “Jew Propaganda” Labour Candidate Ranted About “Jew Propaganda”
British Virgin Islands Accuse Hypocritical Hodge of “Colonialism” British Virgin Islands Accuse Hypocritical Hodge of “Colonialism”
Labour Won’t Sack Frontbencher Who Voted For Second Referendum Labour Won’t Sack Frontbencher Who Voted For Second Referendum
Woodcock Suspended Woodcock Suspended
LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler
Profundity of The Punditry: Rudd Edition Profundity of The Punditry: Rudd Edition
Trump for Nobel? Trump for Nobel?
Sajid Javid: New Home Secretary Sajid Javid: New Home Secretary