McDonnell: Anti-Semitism “Had Its Effect” On Local Elections

John McDonnell admitted the anti-semitism scandal hurt Labour at the local elections. Speaking on Marr the Shadow Chancellor said:

“We’ll be meeting some Barnet councillors next week… anti-semitism certainly had its effect, there’s no doubt about it in Barnet itself… I’m hoping the measures we’re putting in place now – the Chakrabarti report implemented in full, Jennie Formby new general secretary – Jeremy Corbyn said to Jennie, your first priority is tackling this issue.”

That response won’t reassure concerned activists and councillors…

Meanwhile on Sky Party Chairman Ian Lavery also admitted anti-semitism cost the party:

More tough talk …

May 6, 2018



Tory chairman Brandon Lewis has a new soundbite ahead of polling day, warning if you vote Labour you’ll end up

“with the Bolsheviks in charge of your bins…”

