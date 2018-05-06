McDonnell: Anti-Semitism “Had Its Effect” On Local Elections

John McDonnell admitted the anti-semitism scandal hurt Labour at the local elections. Speaking on Marr the Shadow Chancellor said:

“We’ll be meeting some Barnet councillors next week… anti-semitism certainly had its effect, there’s no doubt about it in Barnet itself… I’m hoping the measures we’re putting in place now – the Chakrabarti report implemented in full, Jennie Formby new general secretary – Jeremy Corbyn said to Jennie, your first priority is tackling this issue.”

That response won’t reassure concerned activists and councillors…

Meanwhile on Sky Party Chairman Ian Lavery also admitted anti-semitism cost the party:

“Antisemitism has no role, no place at all in the Labour Party, we will rout it out from top to bottom” says Labour Party Chairman @IanLaveryMP #Ridge pic.twitter.com/tamamtYZm8 — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) 6 May 2018

More tough talk …