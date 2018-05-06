Coordinated Remain Effort to Back Customs Partnership

 

Greg Clark – one of the most ultra Remain Cabinet members – was up on Marr this morning to defend their customs partnership. If anyone was in any doubt, this is who came out immediately afterwards to back their proposal:

CBI: “We welcome the Secretary of State’s recognition that any customs solution must deliver this goal, with no tariffs or additional border checks, delays or red tape for EU/UK exports and imports, which account for nearly half of all UK trade. This is a time for pragmatic solutions, not ideology.”

British Chambers of Commerce: “An agreement to maintain something close to the status quo until new rules, technology, infrastructure and staff are in place is a no-brainer. The alternative is greater uncertainty, disrupted supply chains, and one costly adjustment after another.”

Best for Britain:  “Greg Clark’s warning is right but it shows how weak the Prime Minister actually is. That Number 10 has sent out a senior minister to virtually beg their colleagues to change tack shows how the Prime Minister is in office but not in power.”

Amber Rudd: “Quite right, making the case clearly and yes, passionately, for a Brexit that protects existing jobs and future investment.”

Nicky Morgan: “The people that are sabre-rattling about leadership, who are threatening votes and motions of no confidence are the people that want the hardest of hard Brexits.”

Anna Soubry: “The PM has got to sort out and see off these ideologues, who are blighting our party… I don’t think they represent the best interests of British business… I don’t care whether you call it a customs union, an arrangement, or a partnership.”

That last Soubry comment rather letting the cat out of the bag – the customs partnership is a customs union in all but name…

Tags:
May 6, 2018 at 1:18 pm



Quote of the Day

Jacob Rees-Mogg on Number 10’s customs partnership:

“It’s completely cretinous… it’s a betrayal of good sense, I cannot understand why government is faffing around with this system. I’m on the same side as Mr Barnier on this, god bless him.”

