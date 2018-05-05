LibDems Only Winners

After all the spin has been spun in the TV studios the only people who can really claim to have made progress, in terms of controlling councils, are the LibDems. In net terms they won control of four councils, Labour gained 77 seats, the Tories lost 33 seats and control of 2 councils. In the past opposition parties on the path to government have gained thousands of seats…

Momentum councillors in Haringey who replaced 3 moderate Labour councillors were all replaced by LibDems. The LibDems evidently stand to gain from left-of-centre voters worried about the hard-left. The Tories will be pleased that they suffered modest losses that still leave them well ahead of Labour near all time highs in terms of total council seats controlled:

Commentators are describing this as a stalemate. “Peak Corbyn” now follows “Peak May” into the pundit’s lexicon. Guido suspects that when the Tories change their leader, the public will shift decisively…