Tories Take Pendle By Reinstating Suspended Councillor

The Tories have secured a majority on Pendle council by re-instating a candidate who was previously suspended for posting a racist joke on social media. According to the BBC, Rosemary Carroll was suspended over Facebook comments but the ban was lifted this morning as the result became clear. A Labour source said:

“This is a disgusting and cynical way for the Tories to win control of Pendle council. It makes a mockery of Brandon Lewis’s respect pledge. How can they justify it?”

Not the best look on a day the Tories are simultaneously attacking Corbyn on anti-Semitism.