Tories Gain Barnet

Huge result here – the Tories have gained Barnet from No Overall Control. This had been the council Labour had been saying they would win. Instead it has gone the other way. The anti-Semitism scandal hits Corbyn where it hurts…
Huge result here – the Tories have gained Barnet from No Overall Control. This had been the council Labour had been saying they would win. Instead it has gone the other way. The anti-Semitism scandal hits Corbyn where it hurts…
Tory chairman Brandon Lewis has a new soundbite ahead of polling day, warning if you vote Labour you’ll end up
“with the Bolsheviks in charge of your bins…”