Matt Zarb Wears Trump MAGA Hat

Last night Jeremy Corbyn’s former spokesman Matt Zarb-Cousin vowed to wear a Donald Trump Make America Great Again hat if Labour failed to win Barnet:

Fair play to Matt, who kept his word and donned the cap when Guido presented it to him this morning. He tells us:

“I think that a lesson has been learned, really, on expectations management. I just don’t think you can really make these kind of bold predictions, particularly if the punishment is this, which is going to be tweeted at me forever now. I’m pleased I didn’t say I would eat the hat. In effect that is a kind of expectations management.”

Good sport. Matt’s face speaking for all Corbynistas this morning…