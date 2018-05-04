Ken Mentions Hitler 6 Times on Sky News

Ken Livingstone defends his assertion that Hitler supported Zionism and says that he has been smeared #Election2018 pic.twitter.com/5v8TnuYarf
— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 4, 2018
Ken mentioned Hitler just the six times in his interview on Sky this morning, repeatedly telling Adam Boulton that Zionists “collaborated” with Hitler. He insisted the criticism of him is a “smear” and says he thinks Labour’s new general secretary Jennie Fornby will let him back into the party: “I want to do everything I can to get Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street”. As Adam put it, “Don’t you think it would just be better not to bring Hitler into it?”