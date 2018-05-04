Humiliation For Owen Jones’ “Unseat the Tories” Vanity Campaign

Owen Jones is blaming“the Labour Party” for failing to manage expectations ahead of their disastrous local election results. This was him yesterday telling his followers he was going to “unseat the Tories across London” in Barnet, Kensington, Westminster and Wandsworth. The Tories held Kensington, Westminster and Wandsworth and gained Barnet.

Owen took Sadiq Khan and Diane Abbott down to Wandsworth last night. Labour lost.

Before that he was in Westminster with the ever reliable Eddie Izzard, telling his followers that the Tories there “have the hedge fund managers. Labour has the people”. Labour lost. Either there are a lot more hedge fudge managers in Westminster than Owen bargained for, or the people voted Tory…

Next stop, getting the vote out in Barnet, where Labour were pinning their hopes on victory. The Tories gained the council from No Overall Control…

Then to Kensington, where despite the best efforts of Owen and Emma Dent Coad, voters chose the Tories again:

Owen also took his “unseat” campaign to Swindon, which the Tories held, Hillingdon, where the Tories increased their majority, and Portsmouth, where Labour failed to gain from NOC. Owen had planned an event in Plymouth but cancelled it. Plymouth is the only council Labour gained last night.

It has all served to make Owen even more unpopular among Labour colleagues:

Furious Labour source: “Hundreds of activists were sent to campaign in the wrong places just to feed the outsized egos of a few pied pipers on Twitter. It can’t be allowed to happen again.”

— Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) May 4, 2018

Turns out his hyperbolic tweets were good for getting social media shares, but didn’t actually help Labour win anything. Owen is blaming Labour staff for failing to manage expectations, he should take responsibility for his disastrous vanity tour of defeat…