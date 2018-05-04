Corbynistas’ Spectacular Expectations Management Fail

Corbynistas are trying to blame the media for setting expectations too high for Labour – anyone who follows Owen Jones on Twitter knows that is rubbish and the fault lies with Team Corbyn themselves. On Wednesday Jeremy Corbyn himself boasted to LBC: “we are going to do very well on Thursday”. Jezza said that in places like Basildon “Labour must be winning council seats comfortably”. Basildon was a Tory gain. Corbyn said of Thurrock: “This is a seat we can, and will, win” and even visited two days ago. Labour failed to take control. The expectations management shambles is on Jezza… 

Chris Williamson said this is the “easiest period to campaign for Labour in my entire life”. Labour lost control in Williamson’s Derby. He would have lost his seat if the result was replicated in a general election. Almost as if the people of Derby haven’t been impressed by their crackpot Kremlin apologist MP.

Sadiq Khan hyped up Labour’s chances of taking Wandsworth and Barnet: “There is now no corner of London where Labour can’t win – and with enough hard work we can challenge the Tories even in their crown jewels of Wandsworth and Barnet”. Sadiq has now gone missing for some reason.

John McDonnell even claimed that in Hillingdon Labour were on the “edge of a significant victory”. The Tories increased their majority there. 

Best of the lot was Corbyn’s former spokesman Matt Zarb-Cousin, who vowed to wear a Trump hat if Labour didn’t win Barnet:

Guido can provide the hat in SW1 today. Wear the hat, Matt.

May 4, 2018 at 10:07 am



