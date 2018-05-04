Bad Night For Labour, Tories Hold London Councils and Make Gains Across England

Your 6:30am update: it has been a bad night for Labour who have come far short of expectations, failing to win Wandsworth, Westminster or Kensington despite much fanfare from Owen Jones et al about “unseating the Tories” there.

Labour have lost control in Derby and Nuneaton, failed to take Thurrock, another key target seat, and lost seats in Carlisle and Walsall. This is not the performance of a party about to win a general election.

They gained control in just one council, Plymouth, notably where Momentum’s hordes didn’t campaign.

The LibDems have regained control of the Remain stronghold in Richmond.

The Tories have made gains across England, winning Basildon, another Labour target seat, and increasing their majority in Hillingdon.

This is a much better result than expected for the Tories, and much worse than expected for Labour. May will be feeling a lot better than Corbyn this morning…

