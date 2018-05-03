Vince Voting Tomorrow

Another classic show of competence from the LibDem press office, who have sent out this email informing journalists that Vince Cable will be voting on the 4 May. They get the date wrong twice.
Someone should probably tell him polling day is today.
Tory chairman Brandon Lewis has a new soundbite ahead of polling day, warning if you vote Labour you’ll end up
“with the Bolsheviks in charge of your bins…”