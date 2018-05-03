Labour MP Deletes “Vote Early, Vote Often” Tweet

Labour MP Faisal Rashid will be getting a slap on the wrist after deleting this election day tweet jokingly encouraging voter fraud:
Don’t beat yourself up over it, Faisal…
Tory chairman Brandon Lewis has a new soundbite ahead of polling day, warning if you vote Labour you’ll end up
“with the Bolsheviks in charge of your bins…”