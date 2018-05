Remember ‘hepatitis Tory’ Kamran Razzaq? He was suspended over a leaflet claiming Labour had brought the disease to his ward in Cradley. You’d just give up wouldn’t you?

Nope, here’s his latest missive insisting he’s still in the running:

“Suspension does not mean I’m out of the race despite what you have been told”

You can still vote for Kamran as an independent…