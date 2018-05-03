Former Black Rod: Bercow is Unfit For Public Office

Major development via Politics Home, who have former Black Rod David Leakey saying John Bercow’s behaviour is “unworthy of someone in such public office” and does not “stand up to the standards expected in public life”. He reveals that “lots of people” were “terrified of the Speaker”:

“On one occasion he quite suddenly erupted in a rage, banging the table and being extremely and personally rude to me, including calling me an anti-Semite. He did apologise to me for that specific remark afterwards, but not for his other highly personal insults, and it is intolerable.

“His rage erupted, as on a previous occasion, and the red mist suddenly descended: it was quite disproportionate and unreasonable by any standards.

“His explosive and intemperate behaviour is legendary, objectionable and unworthy of someone in such public office – conduct which may not stand up to the standards expected in public life. There were lots of people who were, frankly, terrified of the Speaker.”