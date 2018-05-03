Dog-gate: Tories Photoshopped Ex-MP into Campaign Photo

The Enfield Independent reports that Tory ex-MP David Burrowes is embroiled in a fake news row. He was photoshopped into a campaign photo along with his dog before the image was sent to a local newspaper.

The picture was used to illustrate a story in which the Tories claimed Labour had ignored residents’ concerns about a dangerous road junction. Labour have branded the scandal ‘dog-gate’ – “The Tories have exploited genuine concerns of Southgate residents to promote themselves and their failed ex-MP. Councillor Anderson is already working hard to resolve this problem. Resident safety must be taken seriously and not used as a campaign prop.” Neither David Burrowes or the dog were available for comment.

