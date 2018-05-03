Adonis Swings Both Ways Today

At 11:25 this morning Lord Adonis expressed opposition to “disgraceful” ID cards:
At 12:07 he came out and voiced support for ID cards:
Adonis swings both ways on ID cards in the space of 42 minutes…
Tory chairman Brandon Lewis has a new soundbite ahead of polling day, warning if you vote Labour you’ll end up
“with the Bolsheviks in charge of your bins…”