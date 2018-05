50 Days Until Bercow Promised to Go https://t.co/wQs4rViiSa pic.twitter.com/AcbJ42hhch — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) 3 May 2018

Back in June 2009, when he became Speaker, John Bercow promised he would serve “for no more than nine years in total”. 9 years would be June 22 this year, or 50 days from now.

Will he last that long?