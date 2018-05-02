Tories on Three Line Whip to Vote Against Windrush Transparency

Labour has used its opposition day debate to put the government’s back against the wall over Windrush, tabling this motion which attempts to force the effective publication of all internal discussions about the Windrush cohort over the past eight years. That would mean we could find out what happened inside the Home Office when May was in charge…

Tory MPs were put on a three-line whip this morning to vote against the motion, which looks like a vote against transparency, all the more awkward the day before the local elections. Labour are already gearing up to call “cover up”:

What could they possibly have to hide…

UPDATE: A Labour Party source said:

“If the architect of this cruel farce, the Prime Minister, is ordering her MPs to vote to keep her role in this mess hidden from the public, it exposes the Tories’ crocodile tears on the Windrush scandal as a sham.  We need answers, not further cover ups to save Theresa May from facing up to her involvement in the removal of rights, detentions and possible deportations of British citizens.  After letting Rudd take the fall for her decisions, how can the public have any trust in the Prime Minister?”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says
"President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize."

