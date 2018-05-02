Nick Timothy Advises May to Drop Customs Partnership

An important intervention from Nick Timothy in The Sun, who has called on Theresa May to drop the customs partnership proposal. His critique of the plan backed by Olly Robbins and Cabinet Remainers is devastating:

After months of scrutiny, it seems unlikely to work. The EU has dismissed it as impossible, and it involves significant risks for Britain.

It would almost certainly require “full regulatory alignment” with the EU, meaning that after Brexit we could not change our laws and regulations in a long list of ways. It would create a bureaucratic burden on businesses and some may choose to use higher EU tariffs, or avoid importing and exporting altogether.

And, because of the need for alignment with EU regulations and the complexity of dual customs checks, it would be much harder to negotiate trade deals with other countries. So today, when Theresa May chairs her Brexit Cabinet Committee meeting, she should lead ministers to a clear decision about the Government’s favoured customs policy.

That decision should be to reject the “new customs partnership” and pursue instead the Government’s own alternative proposal: its “highly streamlined customs arrangement”.

If Timothy was still in Number 10, the customs partnership would be dead. The people keeping it alive are Remainers trying to undo the referendum result…

May 2, 2018 at 9:51 am



Quote of the Day

Jacob Rees-Mogg on Number 10’s customs partnership:

“It’s completely cretinous… it’s a betrayal of good sense, I cannot understand why government is faffing around with this system. I’m on the same side as Mr Barnier on this, god bless him.”

