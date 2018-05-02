May Calls For Bercow Investigation

Theresa May’s spokesman has said the PM wants the bullying allegations against John Bercow to be investigated. As things stand parliament’s ongoing inquiry will not look into claims against the Speaker. Bercow is accused of:

Shouting at and undermining his former private secretary Kate Emms, who had to be signed off work with PTSD.

Bullying, swearing and throwing a phone at his former private secretary Angus Sinclair.

Told the former Clerk of the House Robert Rogers to “f**k off”, subjecting him to regular temper tantrums.

Surely he should be suspended while the allegations are investigated?