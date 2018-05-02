Cabinet Sub-Committee Moves Against Customs Partnership

There was no official vote at the Cabinet Brexit sub-committee this afternoon, but one source familiar with the meeting said the room split 6-5 against the customs partnership. Crucially, two former Remain Cabinet ministers, Sajid Javid and Gavin Williamson, were critical of the customs partnership option. Saj told the room the customs partnership was unprecedented and untested and would mean we lose ability for real free trade deals. He indicated that based on the details he’d seen he would opt for Max Fac. Williamson said he had “grave concerns” about the hybrid model. Brexiter sources are bullish that they will now be able to kill off the customs partnership, claiming a majority of the room see it as unworkable. The meeting went on an hour longer than scheduled, but positive noises are coming out…