Tory MP Bob Seely has used parliamentary privilege to allege that the founder of the Legatum Institute, Christopher Chandler, was an “object of interest” to the French intelligence agency DST since 2002 “on suspicion of working for the Russian intelligence services”. Seely says the French intelligence documents naming Chandler were passed to him, Chris Bryant, Ben Bradshaw, Liam Byrne and Adam Holloway. Popcorn…