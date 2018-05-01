New Bercow Bullying Victim: I Was Paid £90,000 to Stay Silent

John Bercow’s former private secretary has accused the Speaker of bullying – with angry outbursts, obscene language and mimicry. Mr Bercow denies the allegations #newsnight pic.twitter.com/xEBNPfvAYf

“Suddenly his mobile phone… was flung on the desk in front of me and broke into a lot of bits.”

Bombshell fresh bullying allegations against John Bercow this evening reported by Newsnight. Devastating testimony from the Speaker’s former private secretary Angus Sinclair surely casts doubts on whether Bercow can stay on. Sinclair reveals he was paid almost £90,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement following the bullying claims:

“I thought to myself, it’s in the public interest to know why I left.

“Yes, it breaks that non-disclosure agreement, but it’s the truth. There was bullying.”

I was working at my desk and he came in and was absolutely furious about something.

“He asked for some information from another part of the House. It had been very slow coming and I’d prodded for an early resolution and he knew that but he held me responsible.

“There was a tirade of how I’d let him down and it was the worst thing.

“There was a lot of bad language and suddenly his mobile phone which he’d been holding was flung on the desk in front of me and broke into a lot of bits.”