Labour Won’t Sack Frontbencher Who Voted For Second Referendum

Last night Labour frontbencher Philip Hunt defied the whip and voted for a second referendum in the Lords. Labour have confirmed this morning that they will not sack him. Labour are clearly now agitating to derail Brexit.

Labour are allowing their front bench to face in multiple directions on Brexit. Their incoherence is an insult to voters, whether they voted Leave or Remain. Once again, Labour offers chaos. https://t.co/uBmD2T8Hi4 — Steve Baker MP (@SteveBakerHW) May 1, 2018

What must Owen Smith think?