About time Liam Fox spoke up for his department and made the case for rejecting any form of customs union. Fox told the Today programme that no form of customs union is acceptable and suggested he would resign if the government attempts to further fudge the issue. As Guido reported yesterday, Sajid Javid joining the Brexit sub-committee could tip the balance away from Number 10’s ‘customs partnership’ towards the Brexiters’ preferred Max Fac solution. It’s make your mind up time…