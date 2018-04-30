Rudd Audit Revealed She Missed Operational Targets

Worth noting that it isn’t the Guardian’s leaked memo from yesterday afternoon that brought down Amber Rudd. That referred only to the government’s overall ambition for increasing removal targets.

What Rudd missed was the fact that there were specific operational on the ground targets for deportations – and she knew nothing about them. Guido is told an audit ordered by Rudd over the weekend found numerous mentions of specific operational targets in documents she should have seen.

She missed them, knew they would be leaked, and, despite efforts from Number 10 to keep her in place for obvious reasons, decided she had to go…