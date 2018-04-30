Remain Peer: This Amendment Can Stop Brexit

There it is: Lord Bilimoria lets the cat out of the bag in the Lords and admits “It is parliament thanks to this amendment that will have the ability to stop the train crash that is Brexit”.

Fanatical Remainer Lord Bilimoria openly admits the purpose of the Lords NC49 amendment is to stop Brexit: “It is Parliament thanks to this amendment that will have the ability to stop the train crash that is Brexit” pic.twitter.com/uswCRlQp8P — Hugh Bennett (@HughRBennett) April 30, 2018

Jenny Jones responds to the Remainiac Lords by telling them their bonkers speeches have put her off voting for their amendment:

Green peer @GreenJennyJones says she was going to vote for the amendment but the speeches in favour of it have actually turned her against it as “there is clearly more of an agenda” than just allowing more oversight of the process pic.twitter.com/5RqxXnbJqP — Hugh Bennett (@HughRBennett) April 30, 2018

Infuriating! I came prepared to vote for it, but it was clear their agenda was far more than the content of the amendment. https://t.co/naISRhsq66 — Jenny Jones (@GreenJennyJones) April 30, 2018

Remain Lords not covering themselves in glory today.

Via via Hugh Bennett