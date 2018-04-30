LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler

Ah, cool. A Lib Dem peer just compared Theresa May to Adolf Hitler for implementing Brexit. pic.twitter.com/eCfE0SFw9j — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) April 30, 2018

Latest from the Lords, where the disgraced moat-cleaner Douglas Hogg and friends are tabling an amendment to stop Brexit. LibDem peer Lord Roberts has just compared Theresa May to Hitler:

“My mind went back to Berlin in March 1933, when the Enabling Bill was passed in the Reichstag. That Enabling Bill transferred democratic rights of the parliament into the hands of one man, that was the Chancellor. His name was Adolf Hitler. Perhaps I’m seeing threats that do not exist, but they are there, they are possible. Who’d have said before the 1930s that Germany, this cultured country, would involve itself in such a terrible war.”

This is the standard of argument from Remain peers.

