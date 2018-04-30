LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler

Latest from the Lords, where the disgraced moat-cleaner Douglas Hogg and friends are tabling an amendment to stop Brexit. LibDem peer Lord Roberts has just compared Theresa May to Hitler:

“My mind went back to Berlin in March 1933, when the Enabling Bill was passed in the Reichstag. That Enabling Bill transferred democratic rights of the parliament into the hands of one man, that was the Chancellor. His name was Adolf Hitler. Perhaps I’m seeing threats that do not exist, but they are there, they are possible. Who’d have said before the 1930s that Germany, this cultured country, would involve itself in such a terrible war.”

This is the standard of argument from Remain peers.

Vid via Darren Grimes.
Tags: ,
People:
April 30, 2018 at 4:09 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jacob Rees-Mogg on Number 10’s customs partnership:

“It’s completely cretinous… it’s a betrayal of good sense, I cannot understand why government is faffing around with this system. I’m on the same side as Mr Barnier on this, god bless him.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Rudd’s Customs Union Bombshell Rudd’s Customs Union Bombshell
Mogg: Number 10’s Customs Partnership Is a ‘Cretinous Betrayal of Good Sense’ Mogg: Number 10’s Customs Partnership Is a ‘Cretinous Betrayal of Good Sense’
Why Brexiteers Are Worried Why Brexiteers Are Worried
May Told to Ditch Customs Partnership “Turkey” May Told to Ditch Customs Partnership “Turkey”
Anti-Brexit Bias of Former Top Civil Servants Anti-Brexit Bias of Former Top Civil Servants
Government Loses Lords Customs Union Vote Government Loses Lords Customs Union Vote
Is Bond Really a Remainer? Is Bond Really a Remainer?
Business Confidence Returns to Positive Business Confidence Returns to Positive
Goldman Sachs CEO: I Was “Wrong” On Brexit Goldman Sachs CEO: I Was “Wrong” On Brexit
Museum of Brexit Launched to Celebrate Eurosceptic History Museum of Brexit Launched to Celebrate Eurosceptic History
Britain Still Backs Brexit 52% to 48% Britain Still Backs Brexit 52% to 48%
Remainers Finally Realising They Can’t Stop Brexit Remainers Finally Realising They Can’t Stop Brexit
Vauxhall Chooses UK #DespiteBrexit Vauxhall Chooses UK #DespiteBrexit
Leave.EU Hurting Brexit Cause Leave.EU Hurting Brexit Cause
UKIP Saved from Bankruptcy UKIP Saved from Bankruptcy
Adonis Thinks Cadwalladr Has Gone Too Far Adonis Thinks Cadwalladr Has Gone Too Far
Remainers Blow Half a Million on Ad Campaign in FT, Guardian and Standard Remainers Blow Half a Million on Ad Campaign in FT, Guardian and Standard
FAO Carole Cadwalladr: Sinister Remain Nexus Revealed FAO Carole Cadwalladr: Sinister Remain Nexus Revealed