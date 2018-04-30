Diane Abbott Illegal Immigration Brain Fade

Brain fade moment for Diane Abbott, who was repeatedly unable to answer whether Labour would deport illegal immigrants on Good Morning Britain:

“All I can say to you Piers is that anybody watching the programme this morning will be surprised that you don’t want to talk about the immediate plight of the Windrush generation… The logical fallout from the state the immigration and nationality department is in is to try and work towards an immigration and nationality department which is much more fair and much more efficient and this is something I’m working on the nuts and bolts of.”

Remember when Diane was accusing Amber Rudd of not being across the details?