Could Saj Tip Balance on Brexit Sub-Committee?

Sajid Javid’s appointment has significant implications for Brexit. He also replaces Rudd on the Cabinet Brexit sub-committee, which meets this week to discuss the controversial May / Robbins “customs partnership”. When Rudd was on the committee, the customs partnership sceptics were seemingly outnumbered. What does Saj think? He was a Remainer but he has been clear that he wants to leave the customs union and be able to sign trade deals. Could he tip the balance away from May’s customs partnership towards the Brexiters’ preferred Max Fac option?

UPDATE: More on this from Gary Gibbon.