No.10 / Civil Service Love In

In response to more Brexiteer criticism of Olly Robbins’ customs partnership proposal in the Sunday newspapers, a clear concerted effort from Number 10 to back their Remainer civil servants:

@UKCivilService is helping to deliver Brexit. The quality of support/advice is world class.

Attacking ind civil servants is deeply unfair. — Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) April 29, 2018

Jeremy Heywood sends some love back:

Thanks for your support. The Civil Service will always be true to its values – honesty, integrity, impartiality and objectivity. https://t.co/ff7iYOOI0m — Sir Jeremy Heywood (@HeadUKCivServ) April 29, 2018

Hardly going to reassure Leavers. Pass the sick bucket…