Mayor of London @SadiqKhan says he would back the PM if she offered EU migrants preferential treatment after Brexit. #Peston pic.twitter.com/XZH18NOMC2 — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) April 29, 2018

One of the advantages of Brexit is we can now have a fair immigration system that treats people from outside the EU the same as people from inside. Would be a shame if the government sides with the Remainers and shows a lack of ambition on this too…