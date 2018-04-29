Home Secretary Runners and Riders

Sajid Javid: Would be astute of May to make her only BAME Cabinet minister Home Secretary in response to the scandals of the last few weeks. Saj made a powerful intervention on Windrush in the Sunday Telegraph. Remainer so wouldn’t upset the Cabinet balance. You get the impression he’s one of the few who could sort the Home Office out.

Michael Gove: Has shaken up every department he’s run, and goodness knows the Home Office needs it. Fell out with May while she was there, though relations have thawed since. Being a Brexiter may hold him back. The early bookies’ favourite.

Jeremy Hunt: If May’s main concern is allaying Remainers’ fears about losing one of their main Cabinet supporters, she might replace Rudd with the Remain leadership favourite Hunt. He refused to budge from the Department of Health in January though.

Karen Bradley: A former junior minister in the Home Office under May, and one of her few allies. Would maintain the gender and Brexit balance of the Cabinet. She’d be a typical uninspiring May hire.

David Lidington: Another of May’s most trusted allies, moving Lidders in is the sort of thing she’d do. Though again would hardly be the jolt the Home Office needs.

James Brokenshire: Stood down in January after being diagnosed with lung cancer, he has since had successful surgery. Will inevitably return at some point as he is one of May’s key allies. This may have come too soon.

Penny Mordaunt: One of the more impressive female Cabinet members, and it would be good to see a proper Brexiter in the Home Office. Not like May to promote ambitious younger talent.

Brandon Lewis: Wasn’t Number 10’s first choice for party chairman back in January, and as former immigration minister it’s safe to say Lewis wouldn’t have forgotten about the migrant removal targets. May well be tainted by his time there.