Wadsworth Claims Corbyn’s Office Backed Him Before Hearing

Marc Wadsworth, expelled from Labour for abusing Jewish MP Ruth Smeeth, has claimed Jeremy Corbyn’s office backed him before his disciplinary hearing. Wadsworth said he had received a call from Corbyn’s office: “When they called me on the first day of the hearing, they said to me that they had been working behind the scenes, that what I said wasn’t anti-Semitic. They wanted me to know they backed me”. He also said Jezza told mutual friends he didn’t think he had done wrong. Awaiting response from Team Corbyn… this doesn’t look good…

UPDATE: Corbyn’s team are calling Wadsworth a liar and say no member of staff phoned him to offer support.