Vaizey Brillo’d After Claiming Rudd Handling Windrush “Very Well”

“In what way is she handling it very well?” @afneil #bbctw pic.twitter.com/KjJIiZUEjD
— BBC This Week (@bbcthisweek) 26 April 2018
Amber Rudd’s Remain ally Ed Vaizey last night somewhat stretched credibility by claiming the Home Secretary is handling the Windrush scandal “very well”. Andrew Neil challenged Vaizey five times to give an example of how Rudd was indeed managing the scandal “very well”. Alas he unsurprisingly couldn’t give one…