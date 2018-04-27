Did Rudd Lie to Home Affairs Select Committee?

Was this the moment Amber Rudd revealed she has no grip on #Windrush or her department?

“Targets for removals when were they set?” asks @yvettecooper

“Err we don’t have targets for removals,” says Amber Rudd.

“But you did,” says Cooper.

“I don’t know what you are talking about.” pic.twitter.com/2WVMSjD662 — Alan Travis (@alantravis40) April 26, 2018

Amber Rudd told the Home Affairs select committee on Wednesday: “We don’t have targets for removals… if you’re asking me are there numbers of people we expect to be removed, that’s not how we operate.”

Today the Guardian reveals a memo sent to Rudd last year referred to the Home Office’s “target of achieving 12,800 enforced returns in 2017-18″ and that they were on a “path towards the 10% increased performance on enforced returns, which we promised the home secretary earlier this year”.

Either she didn’t read the memo and doesn’t have a grip on her department, or she deliberately misled the committee…