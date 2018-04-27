Rudd Farce: I Didn’t See It

Amber Rudd is not resigning tonight. Home Office statement:
“I will be making a statement in the House of Commons on Monday in response to legitimate questions that have arisen on targets and illegal migration.
I wasn’t aware of specific removal targets. I accept I should have been and I’m sorry that I wasn’t.
I didn’t see the leaked document, although it was copied to my office as many documents are.
As Home Secretary I will work to ensure that our immigration policy is fair and humane.”
May’s human shield remains in place, but what a farce…