Rudd Farce: I Didn’t See It

Amber Rudd is not resigning tonight. Home Office statement:

“I will be making a statement in the House of Commons on Monday in response to legitimate questions that have arisen on targets and illegal migration.

I wasn’t aware of specific removal targets. I accept I should have been and I’m sorry that I wasn’t.

I didn’t see the leaked document, although it was copied to my office as many documents are.

As Home Secretary I will work to ensure that our immigration policy is fair and humane.”

May’s human shield remains in place, but what a farce…