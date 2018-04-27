Peace In Our Time

The world is waking up to new hope for peace on the Korean peninsula after an historic meeting between Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in overnight. The North Korean dictator shook hands with the South Korean President at the Joint Security Area in the truce village of Panmunjon. Moon briefly stood in North Korea with Kim before the two departed for talks, including on the North’s now suspended ICBM tests. The White House also released pics of Kim meeting CIA director Mike Pompeo over Easter. All eyes now on Trump’s summit with Kim which looks likely to go ahead…

When foreign affairs leads the news thoughts naturally turn to Jeremy Corbyn. The visit must be making interesting watching in the leader’s office, especially for top aide and general election campaign chief Andrew Murray, who is on record saying:

“We should also be alert to the very real dangers in the Fareast and around Peoples Korea. The clear desire of the USA to effect regime change in its second axis of evil target could well provoke an armed clash there, too. Our Party has already made its basic position of solidarity with Peoples Korea clear.”

Trump will end up with the peace prize at this rate. It’ll be entertaining watching those who want to ban the President from London today…

Quote of the Day

Peston’s hot take on Prince Louis Arthur Charles:

“these are so of-the-moment, London bubble names. Let’s be clear, they are basically Remainer names”

