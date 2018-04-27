NCA Taking Vaz Allegations Very Seriously

The National Crime Agency says it has not ruled out launching a probe after it received allegations about disgraced Keith Vaz’s property empire. Following a complaint from Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, Britain’s FBI did not rule out looking into the situation and said it takes such matters seriously. The agency told Bridgen:

“I am sorry to have taken so long to reply and want to reassure you that the NCA takes all such allegations very seriously. I do, however, hope that you will understand that I can make no comment about what operational activity, if any, the NCA may take in response to the allegations against Mr Vaz.”

Mr Vaz denies the claims. Trouble may be ahead in Leicester East…