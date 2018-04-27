Met Say Olney Committed Criminal Offence Over Spending Breach

The Metropolitan Police has has found “discrepancies” with the election spending return of former LibDem MP Sarah Olney, which it says amounts to a criminal offence. Olney has been interviewed by cops under caution. Yet, despite an offence being committed, the CPS has decided not to charge Olney because “it would not be in the public interest” as there is no evidence Olney has been deliberately dishonest. This looks to be an error on the part of the CPS. Olney declared on her expenses form that she became a candidate on 31 October, but she announced herself as the candidate on 26 October. By declaring a false start date, Olney was able to cut several days of spending out of her regulated period. How is that not dishonest?

The police are showing it’s one rule for politicians and another rule for everyone else – would they treat a benefits cheat with the same leniency? The Met and the CPS giving the LibDems the green light to break the law at will…