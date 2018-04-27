Marc Wadsworth Expelled From Labour

Marc Wadsworth, the piece of work who abused Jewish Labour MP Ruth Smeeth, has been kicked out of the party after a two day disciplinary hearing. Stay tuned for Chris Williamson’s response…
Peston’s hot take on Prince Louis Arthur Charles:
“these are so of-the-moment, London bubble names. Let’s be clear, they are basically Remainer names”