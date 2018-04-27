Corbynista Mogg Thug on Punching Women

The Corbynista agitator who stormed a Jacob Rees-Mogg event has been involved in another fracas, this time over transgender issues. Josh Connor, the Momentum brocialist who went nose-to-nose with JRM, took part in a protest against a feminist group in Bristol last week, where, according to witnesses, masked men intimidated a women’s meeting on transgender laws. Sacked Munroe Bergdorf spoke at the protest…

Masked transactivists tried to violently force their way into @JamJarBristol to shut down the #WeNeedToTalk event organised by @Signorella. Here is the moment when one flipped out @ThePosieParker over pronouns and tried to knock my phone out my hand. #FreeSpeech pic.twitter.com/d6vEpw863T — Magdalen (@MagdalenBerns) 21 April 2018

Sinister indeed. I’ve seen it with those guy Fawkes masks but usually protests are fairly transparent — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) 19 April 2018

I agree – and I do not think these methods are good ways of resolving differences. Which do need resolving. But can’t be if people are subject to aggressive and frightening behaviour. — Thangam Debbonaire (@ThangamMP) 23 April 2018

Labour MPs Jess Phillips and Thangam Debbonaire have condemned the protests. Before the event Connor tweeted that he would “punch” women who question the trans agenda. He regularly posts Corbynista content and retweets Jezza…

Nice bloke…