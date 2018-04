The security risk civil servant who offered to sell sex to an undercover Daily Mirror journalist was personally introduced to David Cameron in Downing Street, Guido can reveal. The 20 year-old woman, whose identity Guido has decided not to reveal, was praised by civil service bosses and was a poster girl for the fast track scheme. A source says she visited Number 10 on multiple occasions and met Dave there in 2015. There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing. Does she know his Pret order too?