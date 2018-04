Labour wars on the Daily Politics today as Chris Leslie and Chris Williamson clashed over compulsory re-selections and anti-semitism. Leslie challenged top Corbynista Williamson:

“You shouldn’t really be sharing platforms with the likes of Jackie Walker… you have a big role to play in standing up against anti-semitism.”

Williamson dodged that point. Corbyn has told his outriders not to call anti-semitism a smear, what is he going to do about Williamson and McCluskey? Nothing…