London local election voting intention: LAB: 51% (-3)

CON: 29% (+1)

LDEM: 11% (-) — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) April 26, 2018

Labour set for a very good night next week according to this Queen Mary University poll, on course for the best performance of any party in London locals since 1971, and they would take Barnet. Going to be a long night for Theresa May…